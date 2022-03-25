BEECH CREEK — James Kenneth Zachery, 91, of Beech Creek, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at 8:10 p.m. at his home. He was a retired laborer with Ford Motor Company and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Buchanan Zachery; children, Debbie (Dennis) Hayes, Timmy Zachery, and Terry Zachery; and several brothers and sisters in law.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
