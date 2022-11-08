HARTFORD — James L. Barnes, 96, of Hartford, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Mr. Barnes was a retired brick mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors: sons, Barry Barnes, Roger Barnes, Leroy Barnes, Conard Barnes, and Tim Barnes, and sister, Lucille Daniels.
Service: Noon Friday, November 4, 2022, at Salty Creek Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam was entrusted with arrangements.
