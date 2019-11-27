James L. "Buddy" Gaddis joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born July 14, 1928, in Hancock County to the late James Scott Gaddis and Grace Howard Gaddis, he was for more than 80 years a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a deacon emeritus.
He taught Sunday school at the former Bon Harbor Nursing Home for more than 54 years. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. Mr. Gaddis was a pharmacist for more than 60 years and was the retired co-owner of Schureck and Gaddis Pharmacy. He served as the first president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Pharmacies Association. Committed to his community, he served as a member of the Owensboro Board of Education for 12 years and was active in Owensboro Youth Baseball for more than 20 years. He had been a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Mr. Gaddis was also preceded in death by his wife, Leona "Lee" Carter Gaddis, to whom he had been married for 65 years.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Barry Lee Gaddis, Scott Carter Gaddis (LaVillis), Dr. James Todd Gaddis (Charlene) and Dr. Christopher Lind Gaddis (Cate); his grandchildren, Kam Gaddis Summers (David), Lynsie Gaddis Rust (Aaron), Scott Carter Gaddis II (Ashley), Kalin Shay Gaddis Phelps (Tony), Jessica Gaddis Petzold (Dallas) Rachael Gaddis Carter (Ben), James Walker Gaddis and Cathryn Hampton Gaddis; his great-grandchildren, Addison Grace Summers, Griffin Catherine Gaddis, Alexander Lyle Rust, Ryan Carter Gaddis, William Everett Rust, Charles Benjamin Carter and Jack Wyatt Rust; and his sister, Betty Jean Brown.
A celebration of the life of Mr. Gaddis will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church or the Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Buddy Gaddis may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented