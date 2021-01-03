MOORMAN — James L. “Dago” Goforth, 82, of Moorman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro while surrounded by his loved ones. James Lewvan Goforth was born Oct. 25, 1938, in New Haven, Illinois, to the late Lew Van and Flora Louise Bean Goforth, was married to the former Lois Mae Holder on Sept. 5, 2015, and was better known as “Dago” to both his family and friends.
Dago joined the Air Force at the young age of 18 as a mechanic and was stationed in Las Vegas. He was a man of many occupations. After serving in the military, he started his work career as a farmer. After several years of farming, he and his father, Bill, started a logging business and operated a sawmill for around 20 years. After selling the business, he went to work as a mechanic for Peabody Coal Mines, from where he retired.
While at the Peabody Mines, Dago became best friends with the late Lawrence Stewart and the late Billy Goff and Dallas Miller, whom he was still friends with until his death.
Dago was a proud U.M.W.A. member and wasn’t one to be still. So after his retirement from the mines, he went back to his first occupation of farming, raising cattle and goats. His greatest enjoyment was fishing, and he was quite a fisherman, winning many tournaments. His biggest win with his fishing partner, Cad, was a new SeaArk fishing boat and trailer. You may have seen his picture in the paper with his biggest catch, an 80-pound catfish that he caught in the Ohio River on a rod and reel.
In addition to his parents, Dago was preceded in death by a grandson, Everett Lew Van Lindsey; and by two brothers, Lawrence Wayne Goforth and Alfred “Leroy” Goforth.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Goforth; two daughters, Sherry Lindsey (Chalmer) and Ava Heath (Mark); two granddaughters, Tifany Hagedorn (Jared) and Tara Hatfield (David); four great-grandchildren, Tyler Free, Meredith Free, Luke Hagedorn and Jack Hagedorn; two stepchildren, Sandy Roach (Jeff) and Donnie Tucker (Deb); seven stepgrandchildren; and 15 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell. Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Dago’s family from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Dago’s services will be streamed live 1 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Dago’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Muzoora, the eighth floor nursing staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, the Palliative Care Team, Home Health and the staff at the Heartford House.
The James L. “Dago” Goforth family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
