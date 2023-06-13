ROCKPORT, INDIANA — James L. “Jim” Daming, 81, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Jim was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He served in the United States Army and retired from Whirlpool.
Survivors: wife, Janet Daming; son, Jimmy Daming, Jr.; daughter, Janey (James) Haynes; and sisters, Charlene Wilkinson and Anna Finney.
Service: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: St. Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Bernard Catholic Church.
