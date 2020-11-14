James L. Haire, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Carrollton. He was born Jan. 11, 1966, in Daviess County to Jerry and Francis Haire. James worked as a welder for Titan Contracting. He was a member of the Eagles Club and loved UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Haire.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Haire; mother Francis Haire Belcher; brother Mark Haire; sister Darlene Higdon (Jason) of Louisville; stepdaughter Patricia Seneff; and a niece and nephew, Brooke Higdon and Nate Higdon, both of Louisville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
