James L. Hawkins, 76, of Owensboro, died Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on March 8, 1945, to the late Virgil Hawkins and Frances Overlin Hawkins. Jim was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. After his retirement, he started a new career developing apartments beginning with Heritage Park in Owensboro and then all over the tri-state. He attended Owensboro Christian Church and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hawkins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Constance Kramer (Vaugn) and Susan Hawkins Alford, all of Owensboro and William C. Hawkins (Bonnie) of Cloverport; nieces and nephews Barbie Spampinato, Mandy Morgan, Bill Hawkins, Rachel Barton, Kelly Shelton and Knox Alford III; and great-nieces and great-nephews Abby Morgan, Hailey Shelton, Josh Morgan, Dylan Morgan and Ellie Hawkins.
Private services will be at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Habitat For Humanity, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented