James L. "Jim" Pack, 80, of Owensboro, entered into rest, absent from this earthly body but present with the Lord, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Pack, and his sister, Nancy Harmon.
Mr. Pack was a mechanical engineering graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. The Huntington, West Virginia, native retired from National Southwire Aluminum as a senior design engineer after 26 years. He was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. During his illness, he faithfully attended church via the internet. He loved church, enjoyed playing tennis for many years and watching KWC and UK basketball.
Surviving are his wife of almost 45 years, Charlotte Hagan Pack; a daughter, Mitzi Pavey and her husband, Doug, of Bloomington, Illinois; grandchildren Nathan Pavey and his wife, Debbie, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Garrett Pavey and his fiancee, Elizabeth Carman, of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister, Debbie LaPole and her husband, Bill, of Huntington, West Virginia; a brother, Fred Pack and his wife, Julia, of South Point, Ohio; and many nephews and nieces and their spouses. His great joy was caring for his Miniature Schnauzer, Heidi, and her best friends, Issy Anderson, Millie Watson, Alex McClure, Jack and Macie Moseley, Toby Newton, Sophie Temple, Gigi King, Cody Sullivan, Jack Richmond and several others.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter or to the Settle Memorial UMC Memorial Fund.
