James L. “Jim” Tucker, 79, left us to be with the Lord at 2:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was a loving, devoted husband, an excellent dad to two sons and a very giving granddad and great granddad. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport. He will celebrate his 80th birthday with God, his Father, and Jesus, his Savior, on April 18, 2021. Though we’re glad he’s home, he will be greatly missed down here.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville “Ark” Tucker and Dora “Bootsie” Tucker; and his brother, Paul Tucker.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Tucker; his two sons, Terry Tucker and Charlie Tucker and his wife, Sharon Tucker; two grandchildren, Joey Tucker and Heather Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Mason Howe and Jasey Tucker; and his sister, Monnie Faye Collins.
The service with limited attendance for Jim Tucker will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Lewisport Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the Breckenridge Street canopy.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Jim Tucker at www.glenncares.com.
