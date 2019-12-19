HAWESVILLE -- James L. Pritchard, 84, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Jim was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Monroe County, Indiana, to the late John and Beulah Stone Pritchard. He was a dedicated member of Mount Eden Baptist Church for 55 years and through the years had been a clerk, moderator and assistant Sunday School superintendent. He retired from Willamette Industries in 1999 and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walker, Leo, Charles, Tommy and Dale.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Nugent Pritchard; a sister, Verla (Don) Smith; his children, Derek (Jessica) Pritchard, Mirinda Pritchard, Deanna Whorley and Rhonda (Scott) Larkins; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Friday, Dec. 20, at Mount Eden Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Jim's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for Jim's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
