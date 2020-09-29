James Lee “Jimmy” Lott Sr., 74, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro, on March 12, 1946, to Walter Tyler, Sr. and Martha Louise Lott. Jimmy was retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a track inspector for 35 years. He was a member of Church of Later Day Saints where he was a former president of the church and member of the priesthood. Jimmy was an avid billiard’s player, loved fishing, hunting, and rebuilding computers.
Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, James Lee Lott, Jr.; and his brother, Tyler Lott Jr.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Newton Lott; his children, Tonya (Chris) Lott Brown and James (Kathy) Reneer; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Lott; 10 grandchildren; and his siblings, Sudie Burdette and Delena Stout.
Services will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Bishop Jed Manire officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Jimmy in person at the visitation or service is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
