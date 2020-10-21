James Lee May Sr., 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Center. He was born Feb. 17, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Joseph P. May and Mary Teresa Fenwick May. James worked for the Owensboro Housing Authority. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Clarence May, Joseph Remus May, “Sis” Crabtree and Virgil May.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Luttrell May; two sons, Jason Ryan May and James Lee May Jr.; daughter Sarah Luttrell; eight grandchildren, Barron Andrew May, Austin Lee May, Brandy May, Samantha May, Courtney Moorman, Jasmine Moorman, Trey Moorman and Wilhelm Skutans; and siblings Barbara Pinkston, Helen Barnett, Ada Morris and Charles Earl May.
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
