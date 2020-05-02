BEECH GROVE — James Lee Reynolds, 86, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Los Altos, California. James Lee Reynolds was born July 15, 1933, in Sacramento, Kentucky, to the late John Henry and Louvenia Coffman Reynolds and was married to the former Norma Elaine Wright. Jim retired as a mechanic from Alcoa Aluminum and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed farming, University of Kentucky basketball, the Indianapolis Colts, and loved boxing. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Norma Reynolds, who died July 29, 2011.
Survivors include his companion of eight years, Patricia Papac of Los Altos; three sons, Rick Reynolds and Mark Reynolds (Debra), both of Beech Grove, and Bobby Allen (Kathy) of Indianapolis; three daughters, Genia Cotton (Tink) of Beech Grove, Debbie Gillette (Ricky) of Utica and Debbie Spencer of Leitchfield; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and three sisters, Maxine Williams of Detroit, Lilda Martin of Cadiz and Rita Rickard of Madisonville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held Saturday at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jim’s family.
Jim’s graveside services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The James Lee Reynolds family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jeep Ward; P.O. Box 45; Beech Grove KY 42322.
