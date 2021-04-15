James Leo Powell, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born March 25, 1932, in St. Joe to the late Athanasius and Helena Powell, James was the youngest of six children. He was a member of the Teamsters and retired as a truck driver from Matlack in 1991. James loved to dance the two-step and spend time in his vegetable garden, but his greatest joy came from being with his grandchildren. He was a giver at heart and loved taking them to get ice cream while they affectionately called him G-daddy.
In addition to his parents, James also was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ola Christine Powell, in 1994. He remarried Freda Ford, who passed away in 2016.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Lisa Poirier and husband Rich and Tonya Ratliff and husband Jeff, all of Owensboro and Carol Haven and her children and Rita Ford, both of Carterville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Ryan Poirier (Mary), Nathan Poirier, Jordan Ratliff, Justin Ratliff and Tyler Ratliff; two great-grandchildren Brooke, and Lexi Poirier; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a service with limited attendance. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of James Powell may be left at www.glenncares.com.
