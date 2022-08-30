James Leon Lanham, 85, of Knottsville, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at home under hospice care. He was born March 25, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Joseph (Jack) and Etheleen Lanham. Leon was a member of St. William Catholic Church and was retired from Whirlpool.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lanham; two children, Rebecca Ray and Gary Lee Lanham; a grandson, Daniel Lee Lanham; two brothers, Sherman and Francis Lanham; a sister, Doris Payne; a brother-in-law, Gearld Haynes; and a sister-in-law, Margurite Lanham.
Leon is survived by his children, Brenda (Marcus) Smith of Hartford and Greg Lanham and Bruce Lanham of Knottsville; 11 grandchildren, Danny, Brian, Travis, Krystal, Shawn, Mitchell, Trisha, Allison, Jamie, Jessie, and Ravon; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paula (Sam) Cecil, Betty Haynes, Barbara Lanham, Kenny Lanham, and Luke Lanham; and a brother-in-law, Robert Payne.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
A Funeral Mass will be said at noon Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot, with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
