James Leonard Hallman, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Charles Leonard Hallman and Doris Tolbert Hallman. Jim received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Georgia and retired from River Velley Behavioral Health and Kentucky Department of Corrections. Jim enjoyed his quiet time at his place at Rough River Lake, was an avid reader, loved watching documentaries on TV and DVD and anything to do with history, especially the Civil War and World War II.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Rhodes Hallman; a son, Jeff Hallman (Stephanie); and three granddaughters, Alyssa, Jenna and Carley Hallman, who live in Lexington.
The time of gathering for the family and friends of Jim will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (WeatherBerry), 2731 W. Second St., Owensboro. A private time of burial will be at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, P.O. Box 22562, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jim Hallman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
