James Litton Stewart, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Heartford House Hospice and Palliative Care. James was born to the late James McCulloch Stewart of Hamilton, Scotland, U.K., and the late Bertha Valentine Litton Stewart of East Bernstadt on June 7, 1934, in Owensboro. The Stewarts lived in Browder before moving to Drakesboro, where James would later build a career and a life as a respected educator and school leader.
James married Nancy Sue Arnold in 1960. He is survived by his wife of 61 years; his daughter, Margaret Lynne (Mike) Alvey of Owensboro; sons James Howard Stewart of Louisville and Thomas Alan Stewart of Bowling Green; a grandson, Jamie (Staci) Alvey; and a great-granddaughter, Harper Lynne Alvey of Union; and a grandson, Will (Shelby) Alvey of Louisville. James is also survived by his sister, Ella (James) McPherson; brother-in-law Gary Arnold and sister-in-law Brenda Arnold; his nephew Stewart (Stacey) McPherson; his nephew, Jeremy Arnold; and several cousins and close friends.
James was a graduate of Drakesboro Consolidated School and later of Western Kentucky University after completing a four-year tour in the U.S. Navy. He taught mathematics at Drakesboro School and was principal for two years at Graham School before returning to Drakesboro, where he would serve as principal twice — once as principal of Drakesboro Consolidated School, and again as principal of Drakesboro Elementary. James believed in teaching and school leadership as a mission — a vocation — and regularly articulated that to his teachers and staff. He held various leadership roles at the Muhlenberg County Board of Education and finally retired in 2001 after serving six years as superintendent of schools.
James was a lifelong member of Drakesboro United Methodist Church, where he was treasurer for many years, as well as a member of the Muhlenberg Community Hospital Board. He received accolades and many awards of appreciation from various sectors through his years of public and community service. In later years, James was an avid golfer, enjoyed connecting with his friends from Drakesboro and Muhlenberg County and always laughed at a “Seinfeld” rerun.
The service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, 113 N. Third St., Central City with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Face coverings will be required. A private burial for family members only will follow the funeral at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Drakesboro United Methodist Church (c/o Kaleb Evitts, P.O. Box 157, Drakesboro, KY 42337) or the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinsons.org).
Commented