James Lloyd Duncan, 91, of Owensboro, went to meet his heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Lewisport to the late John Lloyd and Mattie Lou Hamilton Duncan. James grew up in Hancock County having graduated from Lewisport High School, where he played basketball, baseball and softball. He was retired after 42 years with General Electric and M.P.D. and was a member of First Baptist Church. James was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict having served in Germany. James and his wife were big supporters of Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball and were members of the All-American Club and the Panther Express.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Regina Whitworth Duncan, on Feb. 15, 2016; a grandson, Dustin Church; daughter-in-law, Marie Duncan; a sister, Doris Ann Russ; and a brother, John Donald Duncan.
James is survived by his children, James Michael Duncan and wife Darlene of Whitesville, Sharon Duncan Church of Owensboro, Cheyrl Dyanne Baker and husband Levi of Philpot and Barry Lloyd Duncan of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Jamie Duncan of Newburgh, Indiana, Casey Church of Keene, New Hampshire, and Stephanie Duncan Matthews of Charlotte, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services for Mr. Duncan will be private. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Department, 3000 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to First Baptist Church, 230 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
