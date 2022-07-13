James Lou Boarman, 96, of Whitesville, died at his home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born in Daviess County September 11, 1925, to the late Hubert and Estelle Boarman. He was a devoted member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Lou was a devoted husband and father. He was a proud veteran who loved and honored the American flag. He was drafted into the Army to the 106 Infantry Division from 1943 to 1946. He served in WWII, The Battle of the Bulge-Ardennes Rhineland.
Lou retired from Green River Steel in 1983. He was a skilled carpenter for 11 years before retiring from Green River Steel. He had a passion for farming and gardening. His hobbies include dancing in Magan, woodworking, watching kids play sports, spending time with his large family, and hosting gatherings. He was a prayerful man who loved God, family, and his country.
In addition to his parents, Lou is preceded in death by four children, Polly (1965), Pat(1982), Danny(1995), and Kenny (2021); one great-grandchild, Kalie Jo Stiles (2017); brothers, Harold, Jimmy, Marvin, and Hop; and sisters, Betty Clark, Lois Fitzgerald, Imogene Fitzgerald, and Lucille Conder.
Lou is survived by his wife of 73 years, Anna Martine Boarman and their children, Joe Boarman, Terry “Red” (Lora) Boarman, Betty (Wayne) Green, Holly King, Angie (Brian) Collins, Helen (Tommy) Abbott, Anna (Keith) Rudd, Donna (Bob) Root, and Brenda (Brad) Hogue; a daughter-in-law, Donna K. Boarman; 27 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, J.C., Johnny, and Billy Boarman, Mary Jo Hagerman, Eloise Boarman, and Rose Wheatley; and a very good friend, Dr. J. Ross.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Linda Boarman, RNP, and staff, Dr. Gupta, and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassion and dedication.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Trinity and St. Mary’s Capital Campaign. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, with prayers at 7:30 p.m., and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
