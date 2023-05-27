GARY, INDIANA — James Louis “Jim” Johnson, 83, of Gary, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa July 23, 1939, to the late Virgil and Anna Millay Johnson. Jim loved gardening, hunting in Kentucky with his family and friends, and playing cards. Jim enjoyed watching UK sports and the New York Yankees. He was a steelworker at LTV for 40 years. He was the oldest of 14 children and loved visiting his brothers and sisters in Kentucky any chance he was given.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Robert, Thomas, and Charles Johnson.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa Hagan Johnson; children, Pamela Haskins (Ron) and Cynthia Harter (Ricky); four granddaughters, Alexandria Brown (Sean), Kara Scholl (Joe), Jessica Johnson (Jacob), and Devin Haskins; two great-grandchildren, Koen Michael Lents and Saylor James Brown; and siblings, Joseph T. Johnson (late Lois), Charles A. Johnson (Jane), Thomas Johnson (Libby), Martin Johnson (Clara), Gary Johnson (Dian), Larry Johnson (Betty), Richard Johnson (Agnes), Pasty Lanham (Charlie), Sharon Roby (J.C.), Barb Miller (late John), Joyce Aull (Todd), Sandy Castlen (late Donnie), and Doris Pickle (Donnie).
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot, with burial following at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
