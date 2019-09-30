James Louis "Jimmy" Wilkins Jr., 76, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 11, 1943, in Daviess County to the late James Louis Sr. and Rose Abell Wilkins.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Swank Wilkins; and a brother, Jesse Wilkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Katrina Oost and Mischelle Tolson; and his siblings, Nora (Bill) Lee and Billy Wilkins (Robin Bartlett).
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Tom Webb officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of James Wilkins Jr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
