TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- James Louis "Boots" Payne, 90, of Tallahassee, went to his heavenly home on July 21, 2019. James "Boots" was born in Curdsville and moved to Florida in 1964. He was a lineman for the City of Tallahassee and enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, gardening and being with his family. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodville. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone needing help. His grandchildren were his biggest pride and kept him young in his retirement. Jim loved frying the fish he caught for his family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jimmie Ann Payne; five children, Wendell Payne (Sue) of Pensacola, Florida, Susan Wink (Urban) and Denise Anderson (Kenny), both of Owensboro, Tina Vaughan of Crawfordville, Florida, and John Payne (Gwen) of Tallahassee; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
James was predeceased by his parents, Louis Richard and Myrtle Lee Payne; siblings Mary "Sissy" Hall, Robert "Tom" Payne and Leo Payne; and a son, George Richard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32305 or First Baptist Church of Woodville, 9500 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, FL 32305.
Services will be 11 a.m. EDT Thursday at First Baptist Church of Woodville. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at the church.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-925-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Commented