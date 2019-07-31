REYNOLDS STATION -- James Lucian Montgomery Jr., 77, of Reynolds Station, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Heartford House. He was born March 17, 1942, to the late James Lucian Sr. and Helen Ruth Roby Montgomery. James was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville where he was a Eucharistic Minister, usher and a member of the choir. James served his country in the Army from 1962-1964. He loved being outdoors, traveling, gardening, was a barbecue pitmaster and an avid naturist and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He loved woodworking and making things for his family. He loved to listen to music and was a proficient guitar player. James retired from Domtar after 33 years.
James was the oldest brother of six siblings, Mary Margaret Edgell of Philpot, Joseph Francis "Frank" (Margaret) of Fordsville, John Raymond "Ray" (Peggy) of Reynolds Station, William Eugene "Gene" of Philpot, Robert Anselm (Stacy) of Fordsville and Martha Ann Farris of Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Holder Montgomery; and a daughter, Karen Lynn Montgomery.
James is survived by his wife, Karen Bolin Smiley Montgomery; two daughters, Kathy Anne (Daryl) Ball and Cynthia Diane Montgomery; grandchildren Lucia Lynanne Sao, Tyrell Thomas Lucian Shack and Samantha McKenzie Guffey; stepchildren Gilbert Smiley and Catherine (Shawn) Clark and step-grandchildren Amya Smiley and Aiden and Alicia Clark
A funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 5:30 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
