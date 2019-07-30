James Lucian Montgomery Jr., 77, of Reynolds Station went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Heartford House. He was born on March 17, 1942, to the late James Lucian Sr. and Helen Ruth Roby Montgomery. James was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville, where he was a Eucharistic minister, usher, a member of the choir. James served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. He loved being outdoors, traveling, gardening, was a barbecue pitmaster and an avid naturist and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He loved woodworking and making things for his family. He loved to listen to music and was a proficient guitar player.
James was the oldest brother of six siblings, Mary Margaret Edgell, Joseph Francis "Frank," John Raymond "Ray," William Eugene "Gene," Robert Anselm and Martha Ann Farris.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Holder Montgomery and a daughter, Karen Lynn Montgomery.
James is survived by his wife, Karen Bolin Smiley Montgomery, two daughters, Kathy Anne (Daryl) Ball and Cynthia Diane Montgomery; grandchildren Lucia Lynanne Sao, Tyrell Thomas Lucian Shack and Samantha McKenzie Guffey.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, with prayers at 5:30 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented