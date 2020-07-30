BEAVER DAM — James M. Belcher, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home. He was retired from G.E. in Louisville after 37 years.
Survivors include his son, Donald M. Belcher; and a sister, Janice Hardison.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Sister Betty Shaver officiating. Burial will be in Echols Cemetery near Rockport. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
