INDIAN LAKE ESTATES, Fla. — James M. Gilbert, 74, of Indian Lake Estates, Florida, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at AdventHealth Lake Wales, Florida. He was born Nov. 16, 1948, in Fordsville to the late Elmer and Vena Gilbert. He moved to Indian Lake Estates, Florida from Okeechobee, Florida in 2019.
James was a retired control room supervisor for Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed traveling and motorcycles. He was a member of the Lake Wales Moose Lodge and loved to cook. He was known for his BBQ.
James was proceeded in death by his brother, Leroy, and sisters, Doris, and Sue.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Edna M. Gilbert; sons, Douglas “Doug” Gilbert, and wife, Amy, of Burns, Tennessee and Steven L. Gilbert and wife, Valerie, of Satellite Beach, Florida; sisters, Jane Fuqua of Louisville and Cathie Hosdskins of Lexington; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be sent to Mooseheart at 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
