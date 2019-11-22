James M. "Jim" Zabek, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Ware, Massachusetts, to Leon A. and Beverly Catherine Huard Zabek.
Jim earned an associate degree at Quinsigamond Community College before enrolling at Southern Massachusetts Technical Institute, where he earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He was employed at Carrier in Glasgow for several years before joining Accuride of Henderson. Jim's career at Accuride lasted many years and evolved into the role of a lean manufacturing consultant. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, was on the board of directors at Owensboro Museum of Science and History, served as a key part of Owensboro's "Holiday Stroll" and spent seven years as a dedicated volunteer with Daviess County High School Band. Jim enjoyed sailing, spending time at the beach, model trains and collecting Legos. His granddaughter, Madison, says he could make the best cheeseburger in town!
He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Terri Head Zabek, in 2001; and his father, Leon A. Zabek, in 1988.
He is survived by a daughter, Sara Zabek (Chase Morgan); his mother, Beverly Catherine Huard Zabek; and his granddaughter, Madison L. Morgan, all of Owensboro.
Services will be noon Saturday, Nov. 23 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Sarah Cannon Foundation, 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 800, Nashville, TN 37203.
Memories and condolences for the family of James M. Zabek may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
