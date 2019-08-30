James M. "Jimmy" Levitch Jr. died unexpectedly at his Owensboro home on Aug. 25, 2019. He was born March 8, 1944, to James M. Levitch Sr. and Juanita Cecil Levitch. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Darrel Levitch of Louisville; and his four-legged family members, Trouble and Buddy. He lived most of his life in Owensboro, where he grew up. Jimmy graduated from Owensboro High School in 1962, where he was a standout football and track star.
He followed his father into the well-known family business of training and racing thoroughbred horses in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Florida. After retiring from training horses, he moved from Chicago to Shelbyville to manage the family horse farm.
He is survived by his children, David Levitch of Atlanta, Heather Levitch of Louisville; and his former wife, Donna Sue Cox Levitch. He also is survived by trusted family friend, Mrs. Julie Mitchell of Owensboro; and four-legged family member, Mardi.
To honor Jimmy's wishes, there will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Camp Jean Dog Rescue, 1530 Corinth Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Camp Jean Dog Rescue, 1530 Corinth Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
