GREENVILLE — James Marion “Jim” Robinson, 81, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran, retired from Supervalu, and was a lifetime member of Woodland Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Michael (Jessica) Robinson; daughter, Melissa (Todd) Howard; and sister, Ann Hill.
There will be a private graveside service and burial at Jackson Cemetery.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented