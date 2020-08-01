HARDINSBURG — James Martin Bruner, 83, of Custer, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He retired from Phillip Morris in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Marylyn Bruner; sons Martin Dale Bruner, Marvin Franklin “Frankie” Bruner and Marshall Robert “Bobby” Bruner; daughter Alyssa Morales; and foster son Mark Allen.
Private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Cook Cemetery near Custer. Walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church.
Commented