James Martin Head, 91, of Owensboro, died Monday, June 14, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Daviess County to the late William Earl and Carolyn Alma Head. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Jim was the owner and operator of the Ace Tree Service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Army, and National Guard and when the Korean War broke he answered the call. Jim participated in six engagements during the war.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Earl Head and Howard “Sonny” Head.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sheila Hood Head; son, Richard and his wife, Malena Head; daughter, Terri and her husband, Tim Bosecker; stepson, Steven and his wife, Darlene Barr; two stepdaughters, Paula and her husband, Brad Martin, and Cynthia Bromley; two brothers, Donald and his wife, Bonnie Head, and David and his wife, Sally Head; sister, Anna Daugherty; two sisters-in-law, Marie Head, and Pat Head; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in St. Williams Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
