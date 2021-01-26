EVANSVILLE — James Marvin Hamilton, 83, of Evansville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Solarbron Terrace.
Jim was born July 3, 1937, in Owensboro, to the late Richard and Frances Ellen (Alvey) Hamilton. He worked as a service engineer for GE Medical Systems for 27 years before retiring. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves; a charter member of the Evansville Street Rod Club; a lifetime member of the National Street Rod Association and National Rifle Association and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Surviving Jim are a daughter, Gail Hamilton; two sons, James “Keith” (Cynthia) Hamilton and Mark A. (Denise) Hamilton; sisters, Barbara (Junior) Sinnett and Brenda (Alan) Ramsey; brothers, Gerald “Jerry” (Elizabeth) Hamilton, Donald Hamilton and Richard (Becky) Hamilton; four grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Jonathan and Collin Hamilton; stepsister, Pat (Bob) Mercer and stepbrother, William “Buddy” (Mildred) Bruner.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Lauer) Hamilton in 2016; by an infant son, Kenneth W. Hamilton and by a sister, Bonnie Ann Harmon.
Due to the pandemic, visitation and the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church will be private. Burial will take place in Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be made online at www.pierre
