James Matthew Basham, 45, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was employed at Packaging Plus and was a member of Apostolic Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Basham; daughter Latisha Smith; father, Donald Basham; mother, Connie Payton; stepdaughter, Torence Martin; brother Donald L. Basham (Tina); and sister, Michelle Basham.
Services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the James Basham Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
