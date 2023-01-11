MCMINNVILLE, TENNESSEE — James Matthew “Jamie” Roby, 45, of McMinnville, Tennessee, formerly of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 26, 1977, in Daviess County. James was of the Catholic faith and was a foreman with MasTec Advanced Technologies and he enjoyed his job very much. He had a big heart and loved to help people. He enjoyed coin collecting, working on and customizing cars, and watching comedies. He especially loved very much his niece, Sadie, and his cat, Good Kitty. James traveled a lot for his work and enjoyed sightseeing while he was at each place.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Renae Lee Jan. 14, 2018, and his grandparents, Winifred and Bernard Roby and Shirley and Robert Lee.
Surviving is his father, Tom Roby, and wife Becky of Owensboro; his brother, Ryan Roby and wife Tiffany of Owensboro; his companion, Rhonda Walker; niece, Sadie Roby; step-siblings, Brandon Boone, Sara Boone, and Marissa Mattingly; and step nieces and nephews, Bethanie and Maddie Boone and Dessa and Oliver Mattingly.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
