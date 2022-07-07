James Michael Brown, 51, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: parents, James and Jerry Long Brown, and siblings, Tommy Brown, David Brown, and Sherry Brown.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown.
