James “Michael” Green, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, after a long illness. He was born July 17, 1941, in Illinois to James Allen and Mary Frances Green. Michael graduated from the University of California at Davis with a bachelor’s degree in English. Following graduation, he served four years in the Air Force.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Edmund (Ned) and Mabel Batsel.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Patricia Sharpton; cousin, Steve Alexander; and many other family members and friends.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
