On November 12, 2021, James Michael “Mike” Marsh, 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Owensboro, surrounded by his wife and children.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Doris Marsh (Stallings); his children, Misty (Billy) Bond, Patrick (Molly) Marsh, Crystal (David) Bertram, Austin (Tamara) Marsh, Jordan (Christie) Marsh; his beloved grandchildren, Bellamy (Misty) Bond, Caleb and Sadie (Patrick) Marsh, Graham, Grayson, and Garrett (Crystal) Bertram, Emma (Austin) Marsh; his siblings, brothers Wendell (Tina) Marsh, Darrel (Alice) Jones, Odean (Linda) Jones, Danny Jones, and sisters Doris (Ronald) Woosley, Connie (Charles) Cain, Gail (Ricky) Berry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Bertha “Loretta” Marsh; brother, Ronnie Jones; and sister, Nancy Jones.
Mike was born on March 19, 1958 in Owensboro, to Chester and Abby Jones and was raised by Alfred and Loretta Marsh. A graduate of Daviess County High School, Mike had a long career in the restaurant industry, and he spent the last 10 years working for the City of Owensboro. He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, and fishing with his grandchildren. Always ready with a joke, Mike never met a stranger and kept his sense of humor until the very end, still maintaining he was “living the dream.”
Visitation is from 12 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn by all visitors.
