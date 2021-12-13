GREENVILLE — James Michael Rich, 66, of Greenville of died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his residence in Greenville. He worked in outside sales at Malone Lumber Company and was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Rich; sons, Michael Rich, James Christopher Rich; sister, Susie Elrod; brothers, Ronnie Rich, David Rich, Joe Rich, Steve Rich.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the funeral home.
