James “Mike” Hale, 54, of Owensboro passed away, June 20, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on November 26, 1965, to the late James P. and Carol Skaggs Hale. Mike was employed at Green River District Health Department for almost 20 years. He was an avid gun collector and also loved collecting things from WWI and WWII.
Along with his parents Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Paula Caldwell.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Lori (Brian) Huff, Jennifer Burch, and Leslie (Eddie) Roach; his niece, Jessica (Darren) Steele; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Rosehill Cemetery.
