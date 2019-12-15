CENTRAL CITY -- James Minzo Harrison, 92, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Harrison was born in Reeves, Louisiana, on April 28, 1927. He was employed by TVA and was a boilermaker of 74 years, a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Central City Masonic Lodge 673. Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Harrison; brothers Harold Harrison, Charles Harrison, Phil Harrison and Richard Harrison; and sisters Vera Young, Edith Stewart and Yvonne Kennedy.
Survivors include his son, Phillip (Deanne) Harrison of Bowling Green; daughter Sharon (Barry) Ferguson of Central City; grandsons Spencer Harrison and Brandon Ferguson; and granddaughter Kara Beth Ferguson.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Lewisburg Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, with Masonic rites at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
