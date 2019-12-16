CENTRAL CITY -- James Minzo Harrison, 92, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Harrison was born in Reeves, Louisiana, on April 28, 1927. He was employed by TVA and was a boilermaker of 74 years, a Navy veteran, a member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of the Central City Masonic Lodge Number 673.
Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Harrison; brothers, Harold Harrison, Charles Harrison, Phil Harrison, Richard Harrison; sisters, Vera Young, Edith Stewart, Yvonne Kennedy.
Survivors include his son, Phillip (Deanna) Harrison of Bowling Green; daughter, Sharon (Barry) Ferguson of Central City; grandsons, Spencer Harrison, Brandon (Colbi) Ferguson; granddaughter, Kara Beth Ferguson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Lewisburg Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be held Monday evening at 6 p.m. and Boiler Maker service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented