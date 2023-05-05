LIVERMORE — James “Big James” Moore, 67, of Livermore, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home in Livermore. He was a spreader truck driver for the U.S.S. Fertilizer Company and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors: wife, Teresa Moore; son, James Cleveland ‘Little James’ Moore; daughter, Angela Kurtz; stepdaughter, Christie Roberson; brothers, John Moore, Charles Moore (Shelia), Edbert Moore (JoAnna), and Gene Moore (Lisa); and sister, Joann Case.
A funeral service for family will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: James Moore Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Big James at musterfuneralhomes.com.
