ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — James “Noble” Boarman, 69, formerly of Owensboro, born to Mary Augustine Boarman and Joseph Celestine Boarman, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Anderson, South Carolina after a long battle with ALS.
Noble lived in Anderson for many years before his passing. He worked in sales most of his life and was very good at it. If you knew him, you knew how much he loved music, especially the “Beatles”, and talking with him for a short time, music would always come into the conversation. His love of music has been passed down to his daughter.
He also enjoyed electronics and worked at Risley’s in Owensboro in his younger years.
Noble was the kindest and most caring man you would ever meet!
He is survived by his wife, Leonor; daughter, Jessica Boarman; grandson, Preston Riggs; step-son, Carlos Givens; and many cousins.
He will be missed dearly by everyone that loved him.
