James O. Brumley, 92, of Philpot, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Muhlenburg County to the late Given M. and Erdie Brumley. James was a retired union sheet metal worker who previously attended Hall Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed tractors, westerns, telling stories, and mowing his ten acres of grass, as recently as a month ago!
James was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Cloan Brumley, in 1989; two sons, James O. Brumley, II and Ronald Brumley; grandchildren, Brad Brumley and Michelle Small; and several siblings.
He is survived by his children, John Brumley of Philpot, Larry Brumley of Florida, Paul Brumley of Philpot, Andy Brumley of Philpot, and Sandra Small of Calhoun; nineteen grandchildren, including Cindy Brumley and Dylan Brumley; many great-grandchildren; a brother, David Stites of Owensboro; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, October 3, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
