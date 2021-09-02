James O. McDaniel, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born in Hancock County on Sept. 22, 1932, to the late P.A. and Pearl Hubbard McDaniel. James was a member and longtime deacon at The Church of God of Prophecy. He was retired from Sears Automotive as a mechanic. James was a loving family man and enjoyed life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Embry.
James is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virgie E. McDaniel; children Doug McDaniel, Roger (Debbie) McDaniel, Jamie (Lee) Renfrow and Tim (Laura) McDaniel; grandchildren Dustin, Brian, James, Jonathan, Shelly, Stephen, Sarah, Carter and Nicholas; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings William McDaniel and Stanley McDaniel; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with Bro. Michael Willingham officiating. Burial will follow the service at Serenity Hills. James’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House.
Share your memories and condolences with James’ family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented