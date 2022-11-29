James Owen Edge, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born November 12, 1944, in Turkey Knob to the late George Ora and Agnes Howard Edge. He was a member of the Catholic faith and worked for Morris Construction as a heavy equipment operator.
James enjoyed spending his time fishing and hunting. He also loved spending his time with his family who meant the world to him.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers.
James is survived by his wife of 26 years, Donna Edge; children, Joe (Lisa) Edge, Jimmy Edge, Elizabeth (Tony) Ralph, Billy (Brittney) Edge, Jessica (Dallas) Hamilton, and Jason (Shannon) Blanton; 17 grandchildren; sister, Shirley Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of James Owen Edge and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
