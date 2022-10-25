James P. Hundley, 94, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his nieces and nephews Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 12, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Jasper Paul and Caroline McKay Hundley. James retired from G.E. after 30 years as a computer programmer and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. James proudly served in the United States Army.
James was an avid Owensboro Catholic High School football fan. Besides cheering on the Aces at the end of the football field, James was a man of God. He spent his time giving to the church and to the community around him. He enjoyed volunteering at the Daniel Pitino Shelter and praying for all. Some of his greatest, most peaceful moments were during his hour of adoration at the Carmel Home. James loved his family and friends. He was a very humble and charitable man, with most never knowing how generous he was.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by Charles, Harold, Billy, Donnie, Louise Morris, Inez Roby, and Sister Mary Paul Hundley.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, and special friends, Mike (Judith) Clary and their families.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301 and Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
