James Patrick “Jim Pop Pat” Hayden, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Mar. 4, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Charles S. and Mary Pauline Wethington Hayden. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and retired from Bell South after 37 and a half years of service. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and in his later years he enjoyed playing golf with a group of classmates that called themselves “The Medicare 4”. He was also a U. S. Army veteran.
Jim was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles S. Hayden III.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Connie Gillim Hayden; four sons, Dr. James Hayden, Jr. of Salem, Oregon, Brian Hayden (Autumn) of Destin, Florida, and Scott Hayden (Karen) and Jeff Hayden (Tracy), all of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Aimee Bullis (Lucas), Patrick Hayden (Dustie), Christan Hayden (Joe Thompson), Ryan Hayden, Lauren Mahoney (Jeremy), and Blake Murphy (Zach), all of Owensboro, Cameron Hayden of Destin, Florida, Chloe Hayden of Pensacola, Florida, and Kaitlin Hayden and Josilin Hayden, both of Salem, Oregon; 13 great grandchildren; four brothers, P. J. Hayden (Sarah) and David Hayden (Paula), both of Owensboro, Richard Hayden (Elaine) of Perryville, and Donnie Hayden of Dillsboro, Indiana; and seven sisters, Joan Zink (Jim Parker) of Louisville, Carolyn Poston of Winchester, Imelda Kelly (Jay) of Chandler, Arizona, Lucy Casabella (Rich) of Lynchburg, Virginia, Karen Hayden of Mt. Washington, and Anna Walker and Marilyn Mercer, both of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter for Men, 1001 W. 7th. St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
