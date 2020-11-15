James Perry Blue Sr., 90, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home with his family close by his side. Born Jan. 17, 1930, in Louisville to the late Tom Blue Sr. and Ruth Wallace Blue, Perry began working at the young age of 10 in the family business founded by his father in 1938. He worked day in and day out building a company that is recognized and respected as the best of the best in furniture. Perry devoted his life to building handmade “furniture with a future,” designed to be passed down from generation to generation.
Perry also served the community on many boards, including the Owensboro Concert Board, as well as being a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts. He was an avid KWC basketball fan, loved fishing, dove hunting and traveling in his motor home. One of his most cherished activities was his weekly and monthly poker games with his buddies. He was also a devoted member of Settle Memorial UMC and sang in their choir for over 40 years. His presence will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the people he served so well.
In addition to his parents, Perry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Charlene Elizabeth Blue, in 2000; a son, James P. Blue Jr. in 2016; granddaughter Sarah Blue; and brother Tom Blue Jr.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his daughter, Ruth Ann Blue Mason and husband, Mike, of Owensboro; grandchildren Elizabeth Carol Mason Roberts (Matthew), Syrina Blue, Brian Michael Mason (Holly) and James P. Blue III; and great-grandchildren Noah Mason, Stella Mason, Jax Mason and Nathaniel Blue.
A service for Perry Blue will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Settle Memorial UMC. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
All who attend the visitation at Glenn Funeral Home will be required to follow safety standards and enter through the doors by the flag pole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Settle Memorial UMC, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
