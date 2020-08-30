James Phillip Edge II, of Owensboro, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, at the age of 59. He was born July 24, 1961, in Owensboro to Brenda Boone Edge and the late James Phillip Edge Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Daviess County High School and an active member of Immaculate Catholic Church. He was retired from Sara Lee Bakery and previously owned Jimmie’s Liquor Store and Jim Edge Auto Sales. Outside of work, Jimmy was passionate about buying and selling cars and was an avid sports fan. He spent countless hours coaching his two beloved sons throughout their years, along with many other teammates in baseball. For those who knew Jimmy, he was always up for a friendly bet. Risk-taking was a part of his whole life and energetic personality. He was a driven, self-made man who always completed a task before it was ever written down. No individual was ever considered a stranger to Jimmy; the impression each person left on him lasted a lifetime. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Hillary (Dorothy) Boone and James Daniel (Ora Jean) Edge.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Lisa Hayden Edge; two sons, Tyler (Kiley) Edge and Tanner (Kayleigh) Edge; a granddaughter, Cecilia Grace Edge; a grandson due in November; and
his mother, Brenda
Boone Edge.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church (2516 Christie Place). Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 5 p.m., at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Jimmy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky for the special care provided and Dr. Jacob Hodskins for not only his services, but his compassion and friendship.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or VFW Post 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
